Pernod Ricard Q1 Organic Sales Growth At 11% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported first quarter sales of 3.31 billion euros, with an organic growth of 11% from prior year. Reported sales growth was 22%, with an overall very favourable FX impact, mostly from US Dollar and Chinese yuan versus Euro. Strategic International Brands sales were up 12%, Strategic Local Brands sales were up 13%; while Specialty Brands sales rose 16%.

Alexandre Ricard, CEO, said: "Our performance continues to be broad-based with growth across many markets and diversified across our portfolio with all our spirit segments in double digit growth."

