Pernod Ricard Q1 Net Sales Down, Volume Stable; Says Confident In Medium-term View

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L), a French liqueur company, reported Thursday that its first -quarter net sales dropped 8.5 percent to 2.78 billion euros from last year's 3.04 billion euros. Organically, sales declined 5.9 percent.

The company said it experienced a slow start to the year, notably with China in sharp decline, in a context of continuing macroeconomic weakness impacting consumer sentiment, and with the US in decline, reflecting underlying sell-out performance amplified by inventory adjustments.

On a regional basis, Americas' sales dropped 8 percent on a reported basis and 5 percent organically to 787 million euros. Asia / Rest of World sales were 1.18 billion euros, down 11 percent from last year, while organical sales fell 8 percent.

In Europe, sales of 816 million euros dropped 5 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic basis.

Overall volumes are stable, the company noted.

Looking ahead, the company said it reiterates its confidence in medium-term financial framework of aiming for the upper end of 4 percent to 7 percent organic net sales growth and 50bps / 60bps organic Operating Margin expansion.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects organic net sales back to growth with continuing volume recovery and to sustain organic Operating Margin.

