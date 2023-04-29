Pernod Ricard (PDRDF) Declares $2.06 Dividend

Pernod Ricard said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $2.06 per share ($4.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.56 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $179.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDRDF is 0.70%, a decrease of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 47,225K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pernod Ricard is 243.90. The forecasts range from a low of 182.62 to a high of $306.51. The average price target represents an increase of 36.21% from its latest reported closing price of 179.06.

The projected annual revenue for Pernod Ricard is 12,544MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 5,664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,358K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 2,938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 11.64% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,889K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

