Pernod Ricard H1 Profit Declines; Organic Sales Down 3%

February 15, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard reported first half Group share of net profit of 1.57 billion euros, a decline of 12% from last year, mainly reflecting lower PRO and non-recurring operating income, driven mainly by asset disposal. Group share of net profit from recurring operations was 1.44 billion euros, down 17% reported. Net earnings per share from recurring operations 5.68 euros, down 16%.

First half net sales were 6.59 billion euros, a decline of 7% from last year. Organic decline in sales was 3%, for the period.

The Group said it is confident in medium-term financial framework of 4% to 7% top line growth, aiming for the upper end of the range.

