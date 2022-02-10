Pernod Ricard eyes strong sales growth after H1 results beat forecasts

US Markets

French spirits group Pernod Ricard said that despite potential disruptions tied to the COVID-19 virus it expected strong sales growth in its 2022 fiscal year, after buoyant demand in the United States, China and Europe helped it beat first-half profit and sales forecasts.

Pernod, which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, said sales growth would drive operating margin expansion, although this would moderate from the first half due to increased investments.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said profit from current operations in the six months to Dec. 31 reached 1.998 billion euros ($2.28 billion), an organic rise of 22% that was more than analysts' expectations for a 16.7% rise.

Sales totalled 5.959 billion euros in the first half, representing an organic rise of 17%, compared with analysts' expectations for a 15.1% rise.

Pernod's fiscal year started on July 1.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

