Pernod Ricard eyes strong Q4 after Q3 sales decline

April 27 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA:

9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 9,507 MILLION (WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF +8%)

Q3 REVENUE EUR 2,391 MILLION, ORGANIC DECLINE OF -2%

AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.06 PER SHARE WILL BE DETACHED ON 5 JULY 2023 AND PAID ON 7 JULY 2023

OUTLOOK 2023: SEES VERY STRONG Q4 SALES ON FAVORABLE COMPARISON BASIS, WHILE ENSURING HEALTHY LEVELS OF INVENTORY AT YEAR-END

OUTLOOK 2023: A&P RATIO AT C.16% OF NET SALES AND CONTINUING DISCIPLINED INVESTMENTS IN STRUCTURE

PERNOD RICARD - CONFIRMED CONFIDENCE IN DELIVERING A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FY23

OUTLOOK 2023: CAPEX AT C.6% OF NET SALES AND ACCELERATED INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGIC INVENTORIES

OUTLOOK 2023: ORGANIC GROWTH C.+10% IN PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS, WITH SOME EXPANSION IN ORGANIC OPERATING MARGIN

IN 2023 SEES SOME POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECT

