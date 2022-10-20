US Markets

Pernod Ricard confident over FY as Q1 sales beat expectations

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it expected "dynamic" sales growth to continue through its 2023 fiscal year after it delivered a forecast-beating 11% sales growth in the first quarter helped by price increases in U.S, its top market.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo DGE.L, said the strong start to the year also reflected strong demand in China and in India and a continued rebound in global travel retail.

Pernod Ricard's fiscal year started on July 1.

Pernod - which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka - reported sales of 3.308 billion euros ($3.23 billion) from July to September, a like-for-like rise of 11%, beating an analyst consensus of 9.3%.

($1 = 1.0234 euros)

