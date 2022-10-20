Pernod Ricard confident over FY as Q1 sales beat expectations

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard PERP.PA said on Thursday it expected "dynamic" sales growth to continue through its 2023 fiscal year after it delivered a forecast-beating 11% sales growth in the first quarter helped by price increases in U.S, its top market.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo DGE.L, said the strong start to the year also reflected strong demand in China and in India and a continued rebound in global travel retail.

Pernod Ricard's fiscal year started on July 1.

Pernod - which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka - reported sales of 3.308 billion euros ($3.23 billion) from July to September, a like-for-like rise of 11%, beating an analyst consensus of 9.3%.

($1 = 1.0234 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

