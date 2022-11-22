US Markets

Pernod Ricard confident about Europe, Mid-East, Africa and Latam business

November 22, 2022 — 04:18 am EST

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard PERP.PA is confident that its business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (EMEA/LATAM) will continue to deliver above market sales growth while protecting its margins in the 2023 fiscal year, EMEA-LATAM CEO Gilles Bogaert said on Tuesday.

Bogaert was speaking in a video clip ahead of an investor presentation later in the day.

A key focus for the region, which accounts for about 30% of group sales, entailed growing revenue to protect margins, continuing to increase prices, "agile" resource allocation and further digital transformation, he said.

Last month, Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo DGE.L, said it was confident group sales growth would remain dynamic through the fiscal year to June 30 after it delivered forecast-beating sales in the first quarter helped by price increases as consumers trade up to its premium spirits.

