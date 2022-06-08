US Markets

Pernod Ricard banking on digital push to boost growth

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard PERP.PA said on Wednesday it was banking on digital initiatives, its portfolio of high-end brands and its distribution network to accelerate sales growth over the mid-term.

Pernod, which is the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo DGE.L, said it would aim to deliver annual organic sales growth at the upper end of a 4-7% growth range over the mid-term.

Pernod, whose brands include Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, reiterated its ambition to lift operating profit margin by 50-60 basis points per year, provided it could deliver annual organic sales growth of 4-7% for the medium-term.

The company added its digital initiatives would also include more work to use data to predict customers' habits and industry trends.

Pernod Ricard holds a Capital Market Day later on Wednesday.

