Pernod Ricard Announces Acquisition Of Majority Shareholding Of Co´digo 1530 Tequila

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) has signed an agreement for the acquisition of a majority shareholding of Co´digo 1530 Tequila, a range of Ultra-Premium and Prestige tequila. Co´digo is already available within 50 states across the US, and in over 30 countries world-wide.

For Ann Mukherjee, CEO of Pernod Ricard USA, said: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Co´digo 1530 into our portfolio, enhancing our agave products offer especially in its upper segment where consumers and connoisseurs are eager to discover brands that combine strong roots with the most exclusive quality."

