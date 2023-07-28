PermRock Royalty Trust - Unit (PRT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust - Unit said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.89%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 50.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.84 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in PermRock Royalty Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRT is 0.02%, a decrease of 37.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 173K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.28% Downside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PermRock Royalty Trust - Unit is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 69.28% from its latest reported closing price of 6.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camden Capital holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sinecera Capital holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRT by 89.18% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Background Information

PermRock Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Boaz Energy II, LLC ('Boaz Energy') to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties owned by Boaz Energy in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

