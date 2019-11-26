PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.9, the dividend yield is 7.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $5.9, representing a -46.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.99 and a 8.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.45.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRT Dividend History page.

