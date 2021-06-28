PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.35, the dividend yield is 9.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $7.35, representing a -0.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.38 and a 332.35% increase over the 52 week low of $1.70.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15.

