PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.9, the dividend yield is 12.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $6.9, representing a -13.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $8 and a 173.81% increase over the 52 week low of $2.52.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the prt Dividend History page.

