PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6, the dividend yield is 10.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $6, representing a -42.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.44 and a 11.94% increase over the 52 week low of $5.36.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9.

