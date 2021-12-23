PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) will increase its dividend on the 14th of January to US$0.07. This makes the dividend yield 8.9%, which is above the industry average.

PermRock Royalty Trust Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 100% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only . Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 18.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 158%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

PermRock Royalty Trust's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The dividend has gone from US$1.55 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.61. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 61% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. PermRock Royalty Trust's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

PermRock Royalty Trust's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for PermRock Royalty Trust that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

