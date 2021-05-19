PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PermRock Royalty Trust:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$1.9m ÷ (US$89m - US$566k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, PermRock Royalty Trust has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 8.0%.

NYSE:PRT Return on Capital Employed May 19th 2021

In the above chart we have measured PermRock Royalty Trust's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PermRock Royalty Trust Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at PermRock Royalty Trust. To be more specific, the ROCE was 15% two years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on PermRock Royalty Trust becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On PermRock Royalty Trust's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last three years have experienced a 47% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with PermRock Royalty Trust (including 1 which is concerning) .

While PermRock Royalty Trust isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.