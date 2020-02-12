US Markets

Permira snatches Italian luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose - source

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published

Private equity firm Permira has reached an agreement to buy Italian luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Venice-based shoemaker, which makes sneakers that sell for 400 euros ($437), is owned by private equity fund Carlyle CG.O.

Carlyle in December kicked off the sale process with a view to receiving bids valuing the brand at no less than 1.2 billion euros, sources have said.

Permira was vying with rival private equity firm Advent and U.S. SPAC Acamar, one source had said.

A spokesman for Permira was not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Valentina Za)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

Reuters

