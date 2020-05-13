TMV

Permira sells TeamViewer shares worth at least $1.1 billion

Alexander Huebner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Private equity investor Permira [PERM.UL] on Wednesday offered around 25 million shares in German software company TeamViewer, one of the banks running the sale said.

The shares are being offered to institutional investors at a price of no less than 41 euros apiece, which would give Permira proceeds of at least 1.02 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and cut its stake in the company to 39% from 51.5%.

A day earlier, TeamViewer reported a 75% jump in first-quarter billings as people around the world used its remote connectivity services to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in the group have gained more than 70% since they started trading last year and Permira in March already sold an 11% stake worth 700 million euros to cash in on the good performance.

