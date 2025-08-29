Permira Considers Cash Offer For JTC

(RTTNews) - Permira Advisers LLP, Friday confirmed that it has approached JTC PLC (JTCPF.PK) regarding a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of JTC.

Notably, the company must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for JTC or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 26 September 2025.

Currently, JTC is trading at $13.06, up 3.04 percent on the OTC Markets.

