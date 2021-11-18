Permianville Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PVL) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Permianville Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PVL) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Permianville Royalty Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Permianville Royalty Trust is:

0.6% = US$429k ÷ US$67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Permianville Royalty Trust's Earnings Growth And 0.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that Permianville Royalty Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 14%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Permianville Royalty Trust's five year net income decline of 25% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 1.8% in the same period, we found that Permianville Royalty Trust's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

NYSE:PVL Past Earnings Growth November 18th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Permianville Royalty Trust fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Permianville Royalty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Permianville Royalty Trust's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 89% (or a retention ratio of 11%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for Permianville Royalty Trust.

In addition, Permianville Royalty Trust has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, Permianville Royalty Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Permianville Royalty Trust's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

