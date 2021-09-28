Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 61.54% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.96, the dividend yield is 12.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVL was $1.96, representing a -5.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.07 and a 326.09% increase over the 52 week low of $.46.

PVL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pvl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

