Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.46%, the lowest has been 2.75%, and the highest has been 28.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.30 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permianville Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVL is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.68% to 1,696K shares. The put/call ratio of PVL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 648K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sinecera Capital holds 457K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVL by 4.95% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 144K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 98K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 83K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 44.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVL by 86.50% over the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain, predominantly non-operated, oil and gas properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As described in the Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), the amount of the periodic distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and gas prices, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and the Trust's administrative expenses, among other factors. Future distributions are expected to be made on a monthly basis.

