Permian Resources Stock Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Permian Resources Corp, the RSI reading has hit 27.3 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 43.4, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 32.3, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 56.0, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 62.4. A bullish investor could look at PR's 27.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.34 per share, with $18.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.79. Permian Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day.
