Permian Resources Sets Public Offering Of 26.5 Mln Shares; To Privately Place Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Permian Resources Corporation (PR), an independent oil and natural gas company, Monday announced public offering of 26.5 million Class A shares at $0.0001 per share.

Concurrently with the offering, Permian plans to privately place $750.0 million senior unsecured notes due 2033.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the equity offering along with a portion from the notes offering to fund its recently announced acquisition of oil and gas properties, interests and related assets owned by Occidental Petroleum Corporation, that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are serving as the underwriters for the equity offering.

