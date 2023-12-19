News & Insights

Markets
PR

Permian Resources Prices Secondary Public Offering Of 39.4 Mln Shares

December 19, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Permian Resources Corporation (PR), an oil and natural gas company, Tuesday announced pricing of secondary public offering approx. 39.4 million shares at $0.0001 per share, to raise around $512.4 million.

The selling stockholders are affiliates of NGP Energy Capital Management LLC, Riverstone Investment Group LLC and EnCap Investments LP.

Upon closing of offering, the company has agreed to purchase approx. 2.3 million shares of its subsidiary, Permian Resources Operating LLC., the company said in a statement.

The offering is expected to close on December 31.

Currently, the stock of Permian is moving down 3.05%, to $13.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.