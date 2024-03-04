News & Insights

Permian Resources Prices Offering Of 48.50 Mln Shares At $15.76/Share; Stock Down

March 04, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Oil and natural gas company, Permian Resources Corp. (PR), Monday announced the pricing of public offering of 48.50 million shares at $15.76 per share, by certain affiliates of EnCap Investments L.P., NGP Energy Capital Management L.L.C., Pearl Energy Investments and Riverstone Investment Group LLC and selling stockholders.

Additionally, the company said that it would purchase 2 million units in its subsidiary Permian Resources Operating, LLC from selling stockholders. The transaction would conclude upon the share offering's completion, which is scheduled for March 6.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC serves as the underwriter for the offering.

Currently, Permian's stock is sliding 3.01 percent, to $15.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

