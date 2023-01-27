Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Permian Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Permian Resources to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $762.75 million, up 141.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Permian Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% lower within the past month. Permian Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Permian Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.63.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

