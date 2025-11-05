Permian Resources (PR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Permian Resources (PR) reported $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily net production - Total : 410,225.00 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 394,558.90 BOE/D.

: 410,225.00 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 394,558.90 BOE/D. Average daily net production - Natural gas : 704,795.00 Mcf/D compared to the 684,861.60 Mcf/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 704,795.00 Mcf/D compared to the 684,861.60 Mcf/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average daily net production - NGL : 105,822.00 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 98,783.45 BBL/D.

: 105,822.00 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 98,783.45 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $1.08 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.08 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on six analysts. Average daily net production - Oil : 186,937.00 BBL/D compared to the 181,975.20 BBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 186,937.00 BBL/D compared to the 181,975.20 BBL/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $66.97 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $66.16.

: $66.97 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $66.16. Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $17.50 compared to the $17.10 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17.50 compared to the $17.10 average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging : $64.77 compared to the $64.40 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $64.77 compared to the $64.40 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $0.52 versus $0.45 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.52 versus $0.45 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues- Oil sales : $1.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion.

: $1.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. Net Revenues- NGL sales : $170.39 million compared to the $158.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $170.39 million compared to the $158.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Natural gas sales: $33.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.03 million.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Permian Resources here>>>

Shares of Permian Resources have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.