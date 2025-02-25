Permian Resources (PR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Permian Resources (PR) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily net production - Total : 368,414 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 358,924.8 BOE/D.

: 368,414 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 358,924.8 BOE/D. Average daily net production volume - Natural gas : 634,546 Mcf/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 628,850.1 Mcf/D.

: 634,546 Mcf/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 628,850.1 Mcf/D. Average daily net production volume - NGL : 91,382 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 86,205.9 BBL/D.

: 91,382 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 86,205.9 BBL/D. Average daily net production volume - Oil : 171,274 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 168,467.4 BBL/D.

: 171,274 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 168,467.4 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $1.21 compared to the $0.90 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.21 compared to the $0.90 average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $70.75 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.39.

: $70.75 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.39. Average sales price - Oil : $69.66 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.05.

: $69.66 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.05. Average sales price - Natural gas : $0.87 versus $0.73 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.87 versus $0.73 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price - NGL: $24.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.41.

Shares of Permian Resources have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

