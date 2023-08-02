Permian Resources (PR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Permian Resources (PR) reported $623.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.9%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.01 million, representing a surprise of -3.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily net production volume - Natural gas : 275734 Mcf/D compared to the 275280.2 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 275734 Mcf/D compared to the 275280.2 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily net production - Total : 15093 BOE/D versus 161817.6 BOE/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15093 BOE/D versus 161817.6 BOE/D estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily net production volume - NGL : 35502 BBL/D compared to the 31992.46 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 35502 BBL/D compared to the 31992.46 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily net production volume - Oil : 84393 BBL/D versus 83945.07 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 84393 BBL/D versus 83945.07 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $1.76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68.

: $1.76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $74.94 versus $80.23 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $74.94 versus $80.23 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price - NGL : $20.73 compared to the $19.22 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $20.73 compared to the $19.22 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price - Oil : $71.52 versus $78.80 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $71.52 versus $78.80 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price - Natural gas: $1.24 versus $1.56 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Permian Resources have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.