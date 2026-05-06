Permian Resources (PR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Permian Resources (PR) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily net production - Natural gas : 702,979.00 Mcf/D versus 707,364.80 Mcf/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 702,979.00 Mcf/D versus 707,364.80 Mcf/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average daily net production - Total : 412,850.00 BOE/D versus 411,665.30 BOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 412,850.00 BOE/D versus 411,665.30 BOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average daily net production - Oil : 192,349.00 BBL/D versus 189,524.70 BBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 192,349.00 BBL/D versus 189,524.70 BBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average daily net production - NGL : 103,338.00 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 104,390.50 BBL/D.

: 103,338.00 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 104,390.50 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $1.33 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64.

: $1.33 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $68.10 compared to the $68.99 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $68.10 compared to the $68.99 average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $16.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.35.

: $16.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.35. Average sales prices - Natural gas - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $-0.29 versus $0.24 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-0.29 versus $0.24 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging : $70.91 versus $71.74 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $70.91 versus $71.74 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues- Oil sales : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenues- NGL sales : $154.39 million compared to the $161.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $154.39 million compared to the $161.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenues- Natural gas sales: $-18.5 million compared to the $70.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Permian Resources here>>>

Shares of Permian Resources have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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