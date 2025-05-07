Permian Resources (PR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Permian Resources (PR) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion, representing a surprise of -1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily net production - Total : 373,209 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 368,855 BOE/D.

: 373,209 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 368,855 BOE/D. Average daily net production - Natural gas : 673,388 Mcf/D versus 640,427.8 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 673,388 Mcf/D versus 640,427.8 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily net production - NGL : 86,010 BBL/D compared to the 89,908.61 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 86,010 BBL/D compared to the 89,908.61 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily net production - Oil : 174,967 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 171,776 BBL/D.

: 174,967 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 171,776 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $1.45 versus $1.54 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.45 versus $1.54 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $71.45 versus $71.63 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $71.45 versus $71.63 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging : $70.48 compared to the $70.68 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $70.48 compared to the $70.68 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $1.35 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50.

: $1.35 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50. Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $23.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.02.

: $23.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.02. Net Revenues- Oil sales : $1.11 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- NGL sales : $185.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.83 million.

: $185.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.83 million. Net Revenues- Natural gas sales: $81.66 million versus $82.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Permian Resources have returned +15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

