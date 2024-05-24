Permian Resources Finalizes Subsidiary Liquidation

Permian Resources (PR) has released an update.

Permian Resources has finalized the liquidation of its subsidiary Lynden Energy Corp. as part of its post-merger activities with Earthstone Energy Inc., aiming to streamline its corporate structure and reduce future tax liabilities. The company has also applied to Canadian securities regulators to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada, yet it will maintain its reporting obligations in the United States through the SEC and the NYSE. This move is expected to have no effect on Permian Resources’ operational results or financial guidance.

