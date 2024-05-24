Permian Resources Finalizes Subsidiary Liquidation

Permian Resources (PR) has released an update.

Permian Resources Corporation has announced the completion of its subsidiary Lynden Energy Corp.’s liquidation, which is part of the post-merger integration process with Earthstone Energy Inc. The liquidation is aimed at streamlining the company’s structure and reducing future tax obligations, without affecting its financial and operational outlook. Despite ceasing to be a reporting issuer in Canada, Permian Resources will maintain its reporting status in the U.S. and continue to fulfill its obligations with the SEC.

