PERMIAN RESOURCES Earnings Results: $PR Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERMIAN RESOURCES ($PR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,296,080,000, missing estimates of $1,339,574,482 by $-43,494,482.

PERMIAN RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

PERMIAN RESOURCES insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J QUINN has made 2 purchases buying 312,429 shares for an estimated $3,994,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,761 shares for an estimated $134,017

ROBERT REGAN SHANNON (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,822 shares for an estimated $67,178

JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 4,821 shares for an estimated $67,173

PERMIAN RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of PERMIAN RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

