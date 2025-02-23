PERMIAN RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $PR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PERMIAN RESOURCES ($PR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,339,574,482 and earnings of $0.36 per share.
PERMIAN RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity
PERMIAN RESOURCES insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J QUINN has made 2 purchases buying 312,429 shares for an estimated $3,994,820 and 0 sales.
- GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,761 shares for an estimated $134,017
- ROBERT REGAN SHANNON (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,822 shares for an estimated $67,178
- JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 4,821 shares for an estimated $67,173
PERMIAN RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of PERMIAN RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 30,019,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,676,167
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 13,194,220 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,732,883
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 12,306,854 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,972,560
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 7,108,669 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,222,660
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 5,891,257 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,716,275
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,496,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,043,480
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 4,236,141 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,915,707
