Permian Resources Corporation Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Permian Resources Corporation (PR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $339.50 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $216.65 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Permian Resources Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $311.04 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.1% to $1.16 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Permian Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

