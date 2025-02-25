Permian Resources Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Permian Resources Corporation (PR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $216.65 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $255.35 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Permian Resources Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $306.76 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $1.296 billion from $1.122 billion last year.

Permian Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $216.65 Mln. vs. $255.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.296 Bln vs. $1.122 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.