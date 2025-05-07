Permian Resources Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Permian Resources Corporation (PR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $329.30 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $146.58 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Permian Resources Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $356.27 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $1.376 billion from $1.242 billion last year.

Permian Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $329.30 Mln. vs. $146.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.376 Bln vs. $1.242 Bln last year.

