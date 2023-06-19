Permian Oil Rig Count Decreases in 6 of Prior 7 Weeks

In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior-week figure. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.

Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs and comparison of the same with the prior-week figure indicates the demand trajectory for the company’s oilfield services from exploration and production companies.

Rig Count Data in Detail

Total U.S. Rig Count Falls: The count of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 687 for the week ended Jun 16. The figure is lower than the prior week’s count of 695. The figure decreased for seven straight weeks. The current national rig count is also lower than the year-ago level of 740.

Onshore rigs in the week ended Jun 16 totaled 665, lower than the prior week's count of 673. In offshore resources, 20 rigs were operating, in line with the prior week’s count.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls: Oil rig count was 552 in the week ended Jun 16, lower than the prior-week figure of 556. The current number of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — is also down from the year-ago figure of 584.

U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Declines: Natural gas rig count of 130 is lower than the prior-week figure of 135. The count of rigs exploring the commodity is also lower than the prior-year week’s 154. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is 91.9% lower than the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008.

Rig Count by Type: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 20 units, higher than the prior-week count of 19. The horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 667 is lower than the prior-week level of 676.

Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Rig Count Declines: GoM rig count was 19 units, all oil-directed. The count was lower than the prior-week number of 20.

Rig Count in the Most Prolific Basin

Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil rig count of 337, lower than the prior week's 341. The number decreased in six of the prior seven weeks.

Outlook

The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading higher than the $70-per-barrel mark, which is still highly favorable for exploration and production activities. Handsome oil prices will likely pave the way again for rig additions despite a slowdown in drilling activities, as upstream players mainly focus on stockholder returns than boosting output.

Investors may keep a close eye on energy stocks like EOG Resources EOG and Matador Resources Company MTDR, as the companies are expected to benefit from the current healthy oil price scenario.

EOG Resources, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. It has an estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since transitioning to premium drilling, the company has returned a handsome amount of cash to stockholders. With the employment of premium drilling, EOG can reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, thereby aiding its bottom line.

Matador Resources has a strong presence in the oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin. Promising oil price is likely to aid it in increasing production volumes. The firm acquired Advance Energy Partners Holdings, LLC, which comprises several oil and natural gas-producing properties and undeveloped acreage. MTDR, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, expects the acquisition to be accretive to important valuation and financial metrics.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.