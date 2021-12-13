Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in January -EIA

Releads with record output expected in Permian Basin

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Record oil output from the largest U.S. shale basin is expected in January, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Monday.

Crude output from the largest U.S. shale basin, the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, is expected to increase 71,000 barrels per day to 5.031 million bpd, the EIA said. That would be the most on record and the basin's first time producing above 5 million bpd.

Output from the Permian is closely watched by the global oil market, because it has pipeline access to export hubs in Houston.

Overall, crude output from U.S. major shale formations is forecast to rise by 96,000 bpd to 8.439 million bpd in January, the EIA said.

Production in the Haynesville basin is expected to remain flat at 33,000 bpd, while small output increases of 1,000 bpd to 13,000 bpd are expected in the five major regions.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Jessica.Resnick-Ault@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1145;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.