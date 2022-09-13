Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Falls for Two Straight Weeks

In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR reported that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.

Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs and its comparison with the prior-week figure indicates the demand trajectory for Baker Hughes’ oilfield services from exploration and production companies.

Details

Total U.S. Rig Count Declines: The count of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 759 for the week ended Sep 9. The figure is lower tha nthe prior week’s count of 760. Thus, the tally decreased for two straight weeks. The current national rig count is higher than the year-ago level of 503.

The onshore rigs in the week ended Sep 9 totaled 741, in line with the prior-week count. In offshore resources, 15 rigs were operating, lower than the prior-week count of 16.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls: Oil rig count was 591 for the week ended Sep 9, lower than the prior week’s figure of 596. The current number of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — is up from the year-ago figure of 401.

U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Rises: Natural gas rig count of 166 was higher than the prior-week figure of 162. The count of rigs exploring the commodity is also higher than the prior-year week’s tally of 101. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is 89.7% lower than the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008.

Rig Count by Type: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 24 units, lower than the prior-week count of 26. Horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 735 is higher than the prior-week level of 734.

Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Rig Count Falls: GoM rig count was 13 units, all oil-directed. The count was lower than the prior-week number of 14.

Rig Count in the Most Prolific Basin

Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil rig tally of 334, lower than the prior week's count of 337. The tally decreased for two straight weeks.

Outlook

The West Texas Intermediate crude price is approaching the $90-per-barrel mark, which is extremely favorable for exploration and production activities. Higher oil prices will likely pave the way for rig additions, despite a slowdown in drilling activities, as upstream players mainly focus on stockholder returns rather than boosting output.

Investors may keep a close eye on energy stocks like EOG Resources EOG and Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, as these companies are expected to benefit from the current healthy oil price scenario.

EOG Resources, a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. EOG has an estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since it transitioned to premium drilling, the company has returned roughly $10 billion cash to stockholders. With the employment of premium drilling, EOG will be able to reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, thereby aiding its bottom line.

Continental Resources is also a leading upstream energy company with proven reserves in North Dakota and Oklahoma. The oil inventories of Continental Resources are among the best in the industry.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Continental Resources has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The Zacks Rank #3 firm has gained 79.7% in the past year, outpacing the 70% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.