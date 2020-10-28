Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.26, the dividend yield is 6.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $2.26, representing a -47.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.28 and a 0.89% increase over the 52 week low of $2.24.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

