Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.014 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.1, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $3.1, representing a -27.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.28 and a 46.92% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.