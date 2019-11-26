Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 39.29% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.75, the dividend yield is 12.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $3.75, representing a -55.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 5.93% increase over the 52 week low of $3.54.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

