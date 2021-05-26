Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.25, the dividend yield is 5.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $4.25, representing a -9.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.70 and a 101.42% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.