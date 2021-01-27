Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.011 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.38% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $3.68, representing a -8.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.02 and a 74.41% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

