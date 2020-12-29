Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.46, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $3.46, representing a -18.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.25 and a 63.98% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.