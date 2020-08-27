Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.009 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.88, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $2.88, representing a -45.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.25 and a 20.75% increase over the 52 week low of $2.39.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

